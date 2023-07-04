Stay safe in the sun this summer

Sunshine, summer holidays and trying to stay cool, the summer has arrived and Warwickshire County Council is launching a new campaign to help residents stay safe and well through the summer months.

During the summer we may be spending more time outside, this is great for wellbeing as including more activity into daily routines and being outside in nature can help to reduce stress and improve mood. However, remembering to stay sun safe is important, don’t forget to;

Drink plenty of water, low sugar squash or make your own ice lollies.

Make sure sunscreen is at least factor 30, not past its expiry date and applied regularly when outdoors.

Avoid physical exertion and being in direct sunlight in the hottest parts of the day.

Take lots of water with you if you are travelling.

Never leave children or animals alone in a closed, parked vehicle.

Staying cool indoors is also important, to help keep homes cool close curtains in rooms that face the sun, bowls of water and indoor plants can also help to keep the air cooler.

During warm weather, the young, old and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable. Keep an eye on loved ones and neighbours by:

Checking in on them regularly

Making sure they are staying hydrated with plenty of fluids

Supporting them to keep their house as cool as possible

Making sure you share contact details, in case of emergency.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“The summer, with its long days and better weather, might encourage us to get outdoors more and be more active. Whilst this is beneficial for mental and physical health, we do need to take care around the hotter parts of the day and make sure the old and young are well protected. “At this time of year families may be looking for things to safely occupy the kids during the long holiday from school, and many of us will be excited to take a break and do some of the things we love. Our summer campaign is full of tips and ideas to make the coming weeks memorable and fun for all so people can enjoy summer safely.”

Follow along on our social media channels by following the hashtags #SummerWellness and #SummerSafety

For further information about staying safe and healthy in the summer, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness