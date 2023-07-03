Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Awareness week: Warwickshire agencies work in partnership to tackle ASB

Running from July 3 to 9, ASB Awareness Week 2023 aims to encourage communities to take a stand against ASB and highlight the actions that can be taken by those experiencing it.

Organised by Resolve, the UK’s leading ASB and community safety organisation, the week features a series of events across the UK involving councils, police forces, housing associations, charities, community groups and sports clubs.

In Warwickshire alone, there were over 9,000 incidents of ASB in 2022 – this is down from over 12,000 in 2021, and although figures for 2023 are suggesting this decline is continuing, we are continuing our efforts to bring this figure down as low as possible to protect our communities.[1]

Recent YouGov research commissioned by Resolve found that almost 1 in 5 people have had to consider moving home because of the impact ASB was having on them; 1 in 10 have actually moved.

Despite this, over half of those surveyed who were either a victim or witness of ASB did not report the ASB.

We are urging members of the public not to suffer in silence if they experience ASB. Incidents can be reported to the anti-social behaviour team at the local council, or to the police if people feel that they are at immediate risk or in danger. Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/antisocial for more details on reporting ASB.

What’s going on for ASB Awareness Week in Warwickshire?

Partners including Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, Warwickshire Police, and other health and local government partners, are holding a series of activities to mark the week. This includes:

Engagement events in town centres where residents and business can raise queries relating to crime and ASB and learn more about how to report incidents.

Working closely with retailers and promoting best practices via the #Shopkind campaign addressing issues of violence against shopworkers.

Warwickshire Police officers will be doing high-visibility patrols in areas with high levels of ASB.

Engagement with schools to deliver talks to pupils about the impact and consequences of anti-social behaviour in local communities.

For more information about how Warwickshire partners are working to keep people safe, please visit www.safeinwarwickshire.com.

For more information about the ASB Awareness Week, visit www.resolveuk.org.uk.