Warwickshire's Lord Lieutenant hosts two Royal visits this month

This month, Warwickshire's Lord Lieutenant, Tim Cox, has had the privilege of rolling out the red carpet for two visits to Warwickshire by members of the Royal Family.

On 15 June, Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales visited Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton; while on 23 June, His Royal Highness the Duke of Gloucester paid a visit to several iconic locations across the County.

During her visit to Riversley Park Children's Centre, The Princess of Wales engaged with health visitors who are participating in an innovative field study, funded by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The study's objective is to enhance the support provided by health visitors in promoting infant wellbeing, as well as social and emotional development. The group discussed the importance of ensuring that every child is given the best possible chance at building positive and healthy relationships, and how the field study which includes Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) training (a way to assess how babies are interacting with the world around them) is allowing them to gain additional practical skills to help deliver this support.

The Princess of Wales met with families who receive support from health visitors.

Her Royal Highness also took the time to visit a drop-in clinic, where she personally listened to families and gained insights into the positive impact of the support they receive from their health visitors.

Meanwhile, The Duke of Gloucester embarked on a tour across Warwickshire, visiting key destinations of historical and cultural significance.

His Royal Highness began his journey by officially opening the new Warwickshire Police Control Centre, Stuart Ross House in Warwick, with the unveiling of a plaque, followed by a tour of Kenilworth Castle, and a visit to Rugby School. At the school His Royal Highness met students who had benefited from bursaries through the school’s Arnold Foundation. It was also an opportunity to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the game of Rugby and to hear how the school have arranged events throughout the world. His Royal Highness’ final stop in Rugby was a garden party in support of the Bradby Club, a local charity helping young people in the town that celebrated its 100th anniversary during COVID-19. The day’s visit concluded at Aston Martin in Gaydon where His Royal Highness was able to view the cars and meet apprentices and colleagues from across the company’s many areas of operation. Aston Martin celebrate their 110th anniversary this year.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

“It has been an absolute honour to welcome both Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales and His Royal Highness the Duke of Gloucester to our county. As the Lord Lieutenant, I take immense pride in standing alongside those who tirelessly contribute to making Warwickshire the vibrant and innovative place it is today. A visit from a member of the Royal Family brings an uplifting spirit to everyone."

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: