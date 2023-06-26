Council promotes healthy ageing resources

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging people to be more aware of things they can do to stay physically and mentally well and independent for as long as possible.

Older people may start to find things more difficult to do so it’s important to take active steps to slow down or reverse some of the health-related challenges most of us are likely to face.

The council’s Healthy Ageing webpages offer lots of information to aid anyone wanting to maintain a better standard of physical and mental wellbeing.

Split into six easy to navigate sections, the webpage can support with accessibility around the home, help with reducing loneliness, advice around nutrition and exercise and helpful prevention tips about how to keep yourself as well as possible.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “The Healthy Ageing information offers a useful resource to help people maintain healthy lifestyles. Encouraging behaviour to remain happy, healthy and independent, the council has worked with local organisations to pull together sources of support for people to make small changes in the right direction. There is something for all levels of fitness and I would urge people to log on and give a try.”

Exercising may be more difficult in later life so information is included on core strengthening exercises can be carried out in the comfort of a living room or kitchen, offering privacy and convenience. If mobility is a problem, there are videos which include seat-based exercises to gently encourage movement and increase blood circulation.

For many older people who have lost a loved one or, who live away from friends and relatives, finding opportunities to connect can be hard. The Healthy Ageing website can link people with local social groups and signpost to local volunteer organisations which can help boost mental health and combat feelings of loneliness.

For anyone finding household tasks to be a challenge there is advice and support around the council’s Ask Sara, assistive technology tool. Ask Sara can provide many solutions to a range of accessibility and mobility problems.

For more information go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthy-ageing.

The NHS website, www.nhs.uk, is another good source of information and support on healthy ageing.

For support on a range of services for adults and older people www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell has information on health, finance, social care, lifelong learning and more.