Coventry and Warwickshire’s Integrated Care System launches new Small Supports programme to better help vulnerable people across the county

Coventry and Warwickshire’s Integrated Care System (CWICS) is launching a dedicated support programme that will support the development of an alternative way of offering personalised support for autistic people and those with learning disabilities who have complex needs.

The Small Supports Programme is the idea of The National Development Team for Inclusion (NDTi), who recognised that a ‘one-size-fits-all’ model of support doesn’t always work. The CWICS is looking to support the development of person-centred care, provided by skilled providers in the local area.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We know that we have some of the best providers here in Coventry and Warwickshire and the Small Supports programme is a great opportunity to expand these skillsets. Providing a community-based service that adheres to the Small Supports principles will help provide personalised support for the most vulnerable within Coventry and Warwickshire. I would encourage people who are interested in setting up their own Small Support provision to come forward and be a part of a new and exciting phase in community care and specialist support.”

Following this, CWICS is looking for skilled and passionate people who would be excited to create their own Small Supports organisation to provide person-centred care.

Anyone who wishes to set up their own organisation should have the following qualities:

Have worked in or experienced existing services and believe that support could be delivered in a more creative and bespoke way for individuals to flourish in their communities.

Have skills in supporting people in a truly person-centred way, with an understanding of individual service design, and knowledge of how to support people in a trauma informed way.

Have a clear understanding of risks associated with provision of support to those with more complex needs and have experience in de-escalating, and/or managing such risks.

Are willing to invest the time, energy and resources into setting up a new support organisation that provides bespoke support tailored to each individual

Are caring, compassionate and prepared to continue supporting people through both good and challenging times

Dr. Angela Brady, Chief Medical Officer, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said: “Personalised support based around the individual is vitally important for autistic people and those with a learning disability, all of whom have unique priorities and needs. It is a priority for our health and care system that we develop ways in which we can fit our services to the needs of people rather than trying to fit people to the needs of services.”She added: “We know that there are people out in our local communities who are passionate about supporting people and would, with the right help from the ICS, be able to set up new and different support in our communities. We urge people to get in touch if they are interested in this work”

If the idea of setting up a business is daunting, the CWICS will provide tools and support to potential applicants. In addition, it can also provide business planning advice, training sessions and connections to others who have set up their own Small Supports organisations.

CWICS will be holding information sessions for anyone who wishes to find out more and who meet the eligibility criteria above. The sessions have been set up to outline the wider objectives for the project, as well as answering any questions.

The next session date is Tuesday 18th July 2023 and will be available online via Microsoft Teams, from 2pm to 3:30pm To book onto an information session, please email disabilitiescommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk and you will be sent an invitation.

If you have additional questions, please email disabilitiescommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk with your contact details and a member of the team will arrange to contact you for an informal chat.