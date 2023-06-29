B439 Evesham Road 40mph Speed Limit Order 2023

A new housing development has been proposed in Stratford upon Avon which has necessitated the provision of a new link road between the existing A46 and B439 with associated speed limits.

Scheme Overview

Following on from the approval to introduce a new link road between the B429 Evesham Road and the A46 at the western end of Stratford, it is proposed to introduce a 40mph speed limit on the Evesham Road, as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 136 KB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 209 KB)

B429 Evesham Road 40mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 65 KB)

PTRO22-031-20B Speed Limit Extents (PDF, 722 KB)

Objections, Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412 536).

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 21 July 2023.