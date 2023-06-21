Residential Support Worker - Meadows

Residential Support Worker

Reporting to: Deputy Manager and Registered Manager

Estimated Earnings: £21,837 as a Grade 3 leading to £23,000 as a Senior Grade 1

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

· The Residential Support Worker is responsible for assisting in the promotion of good childcare practice in accordance with Meadows Care Policies and Procedures, Quality Standards and Every Child Matters.

· The Residential Support Worker is responsible for providing care, support and supervision, including household tasks, cooking, shopping, laundry and independent living skills to the young people in their care.

· To maintain an environment of therapeutic care for all young people.

· To work restoratively with young people.

· To actively promote the welfare, safety, personal development and wellbeing of young people placed at Meadows Care.

· To administer prescribed and non-prescribed medication to young people as dictated by health practitioners and according to the young person’s Placement Package and Meadows Care Policies.

· To maintain good communication skills and written records.

· To liaise with significant others on a day-to-day basis, participating in the assessment of the young person’s needs and the implementation of placement plans and risk assessments.

· To promote the participation of the young person placed in the decision making process of the home.

· To ensure that the physical, emotional and psychological needs of young people placed at Meadows Care are met where at all possible.

· To support young people by driving them to home visits, school and appointments etc. that is in or out of the local area and may involve long distances via motorways.

· To carry out duties in line with Meadows Care policies and procedures and Equal Opportunities.

· To comply with the Code of Practice for Social Care workers. To be aware of Meadows Care policy on codes of conduct and to set an acceptable role model standard.

· To carry out duties as stated in the home’s Statement of Purpose in line with the Quality Care Standards.

· To work in partnership with educational staff to ensure that the educational needs of the young people are met.

· To promote anti-discriminatory practices and equal opportunity practices in line with Meadows Care policy.

· Attend and take an active part in team meetings, handovers and supervisions.

· To commit to training and development through Meadows Care, this includes gaining the Level 3 Diploma in Caring for Children and Young People in Residential Care. As stipulated in the Quality Standards this must be completed within 2 years of the employees start date with Meadows Care.

· To maintain a record of continuous personal development (CPD file) and build an individual portfolio.

· To attend training and maintain professional development to meet the demands of the job and to participate and implement Meadows behaviour management of Prevention, Protection & Restoration (PPR) Techniques which includes the ability to physically hold young people in order to keep them and others safe at all times.

· To promote the good reputation of Meadows Care in all contact with external agencies and individuals.

· To support and maintain effective working relationships with all other staff and to promote good relationships with local residents and the general community.

Other Conditions:

The Residential Support Worker will be responsible:

· To work a rota pattern that includes weekends, evenings, sleep over and bank holiday working. To understand that the rota is subject to change at short notice.

· To work as required in any children’s home or service within the organisation and in any location which may be outside of the Rochdale area.

· To have an individual role and responsibility within a team such as Health & Safety Representative, Education Representative, Culture Representative, Complaints & Newsletter Representative, Young Persons Health Representative.

· Be aware of racial, cultural and religious issues including equality and diversity.

· To maintain confidentiality and observe data protection guidelines.

· Any other duties as may be required and as directed by senior staff.

· To assist in the preparation of a children’s home this may include cleaning and shopping for essential items.

· The post is subject to a 6-month probationary period.

Notes:

· This post is subject to receiving a satisfactory enhanced disclosure certificate from the Disclosure and Barring Service.

· The duties described in this job description must be carried out in a manner that promotes the equality of opportunity, dignity and respect for all employees and young people in our care and is consistent with Meadows Care Equal Opportunities Policy.

To learn more and apply:

