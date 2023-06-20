Warwickshire County Council marks Refugee Day; Celebrating residents' compassion and support- Yvonne's story

Warwickshire County Council is proud to recognise the incredible kindness and support shown by its residents towards refugees.

To mark Refugee Day Warwickshire County Council wants to highlight the compassion that residents have demonstrated through the Homes for Ukraine scheme. It reminds us of the strength and determination of refugees worldwide and celebrates the exceptional generosity and goodwill of the people of Warwickshire.

Warwickshire residents have always stepped up to help those forced to leave their homes due to conflicts and crises. They offer sanctuary, support, and friendship to individuals and families in need. Their unwavering compassion shines as a beacon of hope in difficult times.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, the Homes for Ukraine scheme in Warwickshire has been providing a place of safety and refuge for Ukrainian individuals and families. More than 1100 Ukrainians have arrived in Warwickshire, with the support of more than 610 residents who have opened their homes and became hosts.

Yvonne is one of the Warwickshire residents that have shown their hospitality and generosity to Ukrainian individuals through the Homes for Ukraine scheme over the last year.

Reflecting on her experience, Yvonne shared: "After losing my son in 2021, I felt a profound void in my life. I live alone in a four-bedroom house, and I was moved by the plight of Ukrainians having to flee their country. I was not sure how to become a sponsor, I thought I could do it through my church as I was wary of strangers coming into my house.”

Yvonne's journey as a host began when she met a local vicar who was hosting a family in her village who introduced her to a single woman and a mother and daughter that were already in Rugby as part of a family-assisted scheme.

Without hesitation, Yvonne started the process of becoming a sponsor and now has three people living in her home.

Yvonne said: “I had my house inspection after I had a gas safety report done. As I have an ensuite, it meant I could offer a bedroom and bathroom for my guest. Although there were some delays regarding passport processing, my guest's visa was approved after a week. It took until late August before they finally arrived in England. In the meantime, the family-assisted scheme placement for the mother and daughter fell apart but it was not possible for them to join the homes for Ukraine scheme. I was able to offer to help and now I have three guests.”

“Warwickshire County Council Homes for Ukraine team has been incredibly supportive helping with various necessities such as navigating the job centre, English classes, and any other requirements," shared Yvonne gratefully.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Family services said: “Inspired by compassion and a desire to make a difference, Yvonne overcame obstacles and opened her heart and home to those in need. On this special occasion of Refugee Day, we honour the courage and resilience of refugees worldwide.

“This scheme owes its success to the warm hospitality and unwavering support of the people of Warwickshire, like Yvonne. However, the need for additional hosts and sponsors persists. By joining the scheme as hosts, individuals and families will not only provide vital support to new arrivals but also assist Ukrainians who are already settled in the county and seeking to transition from their initial sponsorship arrangements.

Cllr Markham concluded, "As Ukrainian families integrate into local communities, find employment opportunities, and enrol their children in local schools, hosts play a pivotal role in alleviating the challenges faced by these new arrivals. On this Refugee Day, let us renew our commitment to extending a warm and supportive welcome to those seeking refuge."

The Homes for Ukraine scheme offers a safe route to Ukrainians who want to come to the UK and who have someone as a sponsor willing to provide them with a home. Each lead sponsor under the Homes for Ukraine scheme is entitled to an optional 'thank-you payment of £350 for the first 6 months rising to £500 on month 7 for up to 24 months as long as the guests remain in their accommodation. This payment will be tax-free and should not affect the sponsor's entitlement to benefits or council tax status.

Anyone able to offer a safe home to people fleeing Ukraine can enquire about becoming a sponsor as part of the scheme. Find more information at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukraine

To stay informed and receive regular updates about the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, including employment opportunities, schools, housing, events for guests and hosts, and more, we invite you to subscribe to our newsletter. Simply click on the following link to sign up and stay connected: Homes For Ukraine Newsletter.

For more information how to get involved with Refugee week please visit: https://refugeeweek.org.uk/

Over the past year, a substantial number of families and individuals have arrived via different migration schemes to live in the county. If you would like to know more and how to help please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/migration-services