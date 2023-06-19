Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Country Parks warn of dangers of open water

It is Drowning Prevention Week 2023 and Warwickshire residents are being reminded of the potential dangers associated with open water.

On average over 300 people lose their lives to drowning across the UK and Ireland each year and many more are victims of non-fatal accidents which leave them with life-changing injuries.

Drowning Prevention Week (June 17 to June 24) is targeted at raising awareness of water safety ahead of the summer and with the ongoing hot weather we’re currently experiencing.

The risk of accidental drowning increases significantly from May onwards each year. A survey conducted in 2022 by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS), who organise the awareness campaign, shows that 47% of accidental drownings occur between May and August and 47% of those who lost their life to accidental drowning never intended to be in the water in the first place.

Warwickshire has a wide range of rivers, lakes and reservoirs that could provide temptation for people to cool off in as the temperatures rise, but they pose potentially fatal risks.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to stay safe around open water by being aware of the dangers that lie underneath, such as currents and riptides that can drag you away from the water’s edge and make it harder to stay afloat. Despite the warm weather temperatures, open water is much colder than expected and the cold shock can make it harder for you to swim and get to safety.

The RLSS has created the Water Safety Code to help keep you safe whenever you are close to open water:

Stop and Think – Take time to assess your surroundings. Look for dangers and always research local signs and advice.

Stay together – When around water, always go with friends and family. Only swim at a lifeguarded venue.

In an emergency, call 999 – Ask for the Fire & Rescue Service when inland and the Coastguard if at the coast. Don’t enter the water to attempt a rescue.

Float – if you fall in and become tired – stay calm, float on your back and call for help. Throw something that floats to someone that has fallen in.

Rangers at Warwickshire’s Country Parks, operated by Warwickshire County Council, are also reminding visitors to be extra careful when enjoying the parks.

People are not allowed in water at any of our Country Parks, particularly at Kingsbury Water Park due to the poor water quality from the presence of blue algae and the potential dangers lurking under the water due to its former industrial nature.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: “We want people to be able to go out and enjoy the summer weather but it’s crucial that they keep themselves safe as they do.

“The advice offered by the Royal Life Saving Society can help everyone to safely enjoy the water and prevent themselves or someone they know from the dangers that open water poses.

“Our Country Parks are a fabulous way to spend a warm day but we urge residents to follow the rules and stay away from the water – there may be dangers lurking underneath that put you at risk of drowning.

“Protect yourself and the ones you love by being careful around water this summer and don’t take any risks.”

For more information on Drowning Prevention Week and to read more advice from the Royal Life Saving Society, head to https://www.rlss.org.uk/.

For more information about Warwickshire’s Country Parks, visit: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/.