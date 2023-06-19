Having a waste free picnic

Summer isn't summer without a picnic. Here are our top tips to avoid waste.

What can you include in a ‘Waste Free’ picnic?

Pack sandwiches in a reusable container or kitchen roll/ greaseproof paper that can be composted.

Buy large packets of biscuits, crisps, raisins and put a few in a reusable container.

Eat fruit snacks, as leftovers can be composted.

Take drinks in a reusable drinks bottle.

Use cutlery that can be washed and used again.

What to avoid in a ‘Waste Free’ lunch?

Foil or clingfilm.

Individually packed items i.e. biscuits, fruit, cheese, chocolate.

Drinks in throw-away bottles, cartons, or foil pouches.

Remember to use your recycling facilities at home for cans, bottles, paper and card.

For more waste free inspiration, follow Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook or Twitter.