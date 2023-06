Find out about the latest free webinar for parents and carers in Warwickshire to focus on autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) support for children and young people.

Parents and carers in Warwickshire are invited to join a free webinar on Wednesday 21 June 2023, 12-1pm, to learn about the support available for neurodivergent children and young people and hear the latest developments around the local all-age autism strategy.

Focusing on autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, the webinar will cover the pre-assessment and post-diagnosis support available through the clinical neurodevelopmental pathway and how this can be accessed.

There will also be an opportunity to learn more about the enhanced offer from the All-Age Community Autism Support Service (CASS). Introduced in April 2023, the service aims to respond to local need and provide better targeted support, focusing on self-esteem, confidence, relationships as well as improving emotional wellbeing and mental health. As part of this service there is a new single point of contact through a dedicated phoneline, email and website, where the team can offer emotional support, information and signposting, and where appropriate, identify further personalised support. This personalised support may mean a referral to one of three further community-based elements of CASS; community outreach, peer mentoring and training opportunities.

The webinar will end with a Q&A session, when parents and carers will be able to either ask their questions in person to the professionals or post them in the chat. All questions will be collated after the webinar and emailed to registered attendees, as well as being published online on the SEND Local Offer.

The webinar has been organised by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice and the session will be led by experts from Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust and Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“I am delighted to invite parents and carers in Warwickshire to join this free webinar, which aims to provide a greater understanding of the neurodevelopmental pathway and how they can access support for their child or young person.

“It is an excellent opportunity to hear valuable information as well as interact with professionals during the Q&A segment to ask any questions that you would like answered on this topic.”

The webinar will take place on Wednesday 21 June 2023, from 12pm to 1pm. You can book your free place here

Everyone who registers will receive an automated email with a link and instructions on how to join the webinar. After the webinar, they will receive an email with follow up information including presentation slides and a link to the Q&As.

The event is the latest in a series of webinars hosted by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice. They aim to offer informative sessions for families on a range of topics focusing on support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). You can view previous webinars online here – these include preparing your child for moving schools, direct payments and CWRISE.

You can find out more about, and contact, the Community Autism Support Service (CASS) by:

Calling the dedicated local-dial telephone support line (024) 76 012333 – five days a week (Monday–Friday), 8am–8pm

Visiting the CASS website for information, guidance, signposting links and online referral.

Emailing navigation@casspartnership.org.uk

Following @casspartnership on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

Read more about the All-Age Autism Strategy here.