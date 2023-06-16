Warwickshire County Council Supports Refugee Week: Fostering Compassion and Solidarity

Warwickshire County Council is proud to support Refugee Week 2023, an international festival that celebrates the resilience, creativity, and contributions of refugees and those seeking sanctuary.

Taking place from 19 to 25 June, this year marks the 25th anniversary of Refugee Week.

Warwickshire County Council is marking Refugee Week 2023 by honouring refugees worldwide and recognising the strength and courage of individuals who have been forced to flee their home countries to escape conflict. However, leaving their homes is often just the beginning of a challenging journey.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Family Services said: “Warwickshire communities, services, businesses, and residents have consistently stepped forward over the years, offering their support in various ways to provide sanctuary, assistance, and friendship, including opening their homes to refugees.

“Through partnerships between local government, educators, healthcare providers, and voluntary groups, we have demonstrated the strength of community power to support refugees to settle in the county.

“As we honour Refugee Week, the council recognises the importance of celebrating the resilience, contributions, and experiences of refugees. By fostering inclusive and welcoming communities, we create an environment where refugees can rebuild their lives, thrive, and make valuable contributions to our diverse society. Together, we can provide support, opportunities, and a sense of belonging for refugees, promoting understanding, compassion, and unity.”

To mark the week a community event is taking place in Warwick Library on Tuesday 20 June and people are invited to come and share their experiences and connect with each other. Suzanne Glanville, Team Leader for Homes for Ukraine scheme has been involved in organising the event, she said: “We encourage residents to write heartfelt messages on post-stick notes and place them on our dedicated notice board. Our team will collect these messages and weave them into a powerful poem, showcasing the collective understanding and empathy of our community.”

The Migration Services website (www.warwickshire.gov.uk/migration-services), provides comprehensive information about education, ESOL classes, employability sessions, community resources, and details about the available schemes to refugees and migrants in Warwickshire and those who support them.

Additionally, the newsletter for the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which will provide valuable information and updates for both hosts and guests of the scheme is now live. The newsletter shares useful information about the scheme, upcoming events in Warwickshire, and news from around the county. To stay informed and subscribe to the Homes for Ukraine newsletter, click the link: Homes For Ukraine Newsletter.

Warwickshire Libraries are excited to present their Refugee Week collection and the compelling 'Refugee Stories' collection in honour of Refugee Week 2023. Discover these diverse and inspiring resources on the Inclusive Reads Web Page at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk/iguana/www.main.cls?surl=inclusivereads. Explore the powerful narratives that shed light on the experiences of refugees, fostering empathy and understanding. Join Warwickshire Libraries in celebrating Refugee Week by engaging with these thought-provoking collections and embracing the strength and resilience of refugees.

For more information about events that are happening in Warwickshire follow WCC on Facebook & Twitter, and if you would like to get involved with the refugee week visit: https://refugeeweek.org.uk/