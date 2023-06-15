Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service urges public to be alert as hot weather continues

The new Government service launched this month is giving advance warning on extreme weather conditions expected this week.

With the new Government service launched this month giving advance warning on extreme weather conditions expected this week, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging people to be on their guard and to keep safe with hot and sunny weather set to continue into next week.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently launched a new Heat-Health Alerting (HHA) service in partnership with the Met Office, with the first alert of the year has now been issued.

More people are expected to be going out in the coming days to enjoy the prolonged warm temperatures, but WFRS is urging residents to keep themselves and others safe as they do.

People might be tempted to cool off in one of our many rivers, lakes or reservoirs but they have hidden dangers lurking below the surface which can have fatal consequences for even the strongest of swimmers. Currents and riptides can make it harder for people to get back to dry land.

Hot weather brings an increased risk of outdoor fires. Small things such as discarded cigarettes, glass bottles and barbecues can cause devastating circumstances. From the 14th May 2023 to the 14th June 2023, 61% of all outdoor fires started due to causes such as BBQs and careless disposal of cigarettes.

The service has issued the following advice:

Don’t take barbecues into public parks or woodland. The ground will be extremely dry and in these conditions, fires can spread rapidly, causing chaos for wildlife and local communities.

Take your litter home with you. Glass left in direct sunlight can cause fires - ensure there is none lying around.

Dispose of cigarettes properly. Don’t throw them to the ground, particularly in grassy or wooded areas. Douse with water if you can to make sure they’re fully extinguished before disposing of them.

If you see signs of a fire starting and it’s small, stamp it out or try dousing with a bucket of water. If that fails or the fire gets bigger, call 999 and ask for the fire service.

Never go swimming in open waters unsupervised. Always make sure you are in a group.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: “While we encourage residents to go out and enjoy the warm weather, it’s vital that they fully understand the impact their behaviour can have in the countryside, parks or woodland areas.

“Avoid barbecues or campfires when you’re out in the open. Every year our service deals with woodland fires that have started from a barbecue so please don’t take the risk.

“We urge people to not drop litter – it can act like a fuel if a fire does start, while glass bottles can start fires if they’re left out in direct sunlight and be the ignition source that, combined with dry land, has the potential to cause devastating fires that spread rapidly.

“Please be vigilant and if you see glass bottles or litter discarded on the ground, pick them up and put them in the bin.

“We understand the appeal of going into rivers or lakes to cool off but this too can have devastating consequences. Never swim unattended and if you see anyone who gets into trouble in the water don’t attempt to save them yourself – instead call 999 and ask for the fire service.”

For more fire safety tips, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

To read more safety advice around staying safe near open water head to https://www.rlss.org.uk/pages/category/water-safety-information.