School caterers take part in Child Friendly Warwickshire campaign

Kirsty Evans of Studley is proud to be representing school caterers Educaterers - in a Warwickshire County Council campaign to raise awareness of Child Friendly Warwickshire (CFW).

Kirsty - who works for Educaterers as an Operations Supervisor - is appearing in ads on buses, bus stops and other public places as part of the CFW campaign to help young people in the county to be as healthy, happy, heard, safe and skilled as possible.

Educaterers is a friend of CFW, alongside more than 120 individuals and organisations who have shown their commitment to the values of the campaign by signing up to be a CFW friend. Friends of the programme are committed to putting children and young people at the heart of what they do and setting inspiring examples that make a positive difference to children’s lives.

Kirsty Evans works in school kitchens across the area to support Educaterers staff to provide healthy tasty meals to children.

Kirsty said:

“The impact we have as school caterers is huge. Our meals are the children’s fuel and we work hard to come up with inventive, nutritious and tasty meals to cook. Being one of the faces of the Child Friendly Warwickshire campaign is a real honour. It’s so important our children grow up healthy and happy - and good food is a big part of that.”

Vicki Barnard, Managing Director of Educaterers, said:

“We are firm supporters and friends of Child Friendly Warwickshire, so when we were approached by Warwickshire County Council to take part in this ad campaign, we didn’t hesitate and we’re proud of Kirsty’s contribution. The benefits of a healthy school lunch are well known and have been linked to improved educational attainment for children, as well as a host of other social, financial and health benefits.

“We are passionate about serving fresh food made with quality ingredients, sourced locally where possible.”

Educaterers provides 120,000 nutritious meals per week to over 200 schools in Warwickshire, Coventry, Leicestershire, Birmingham and Oxfordshire.

The CFW ad campaign also features other friends of the scheme including:

Think Active; Warwickshire Pride Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and Warwickshire Safe and Active Travel

Children and young people across Warwickshire have shaped the programme by sharing their views, opinions and aspirations in an extensive Child Friendly Warwickshire survey which took place in 2021.

CFW seeks to link up and promote the already strong work happening to promote safety and create learning and employment opportunities for children and young people.

