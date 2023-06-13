Warwickshire shows its support for Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces celebrations in Warwickshire begin next week with the hoisting of the Armed Forces Day flag at 10am Monday 19 June at Shire Hall, Warwick ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday 24 June.

Armed Forces Day is an annual national event that gives communities the opportunity to show their support for the men and women of the Armed Forces including currently serving troops, service families, reservists, veterans and cadets.

The week is rounded off in Warwickshire with a free family fun day in St Nicholas Park, Warwick on Saturday 24 June, 12pm to 3pm.

Among the entertainments at this Armed Forces Day event will be trampolines, an inflatable slide, music from a regimental band, sports activities as well as free hot dogs and ice cream - while stocks last!

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Councillor and Chair of the Armed Forces Covenant Partnership said: "Armed Forces Day is an important event to honour all the veterans past and present who have served us, and continue to serve us, even giving their lives to protect our freedom. Saturday’s event at St Nicholas Park is an opportunity to show our respect and appreciation, while at the same time have a fun, family-friendly day out. “We are continuing to work hard with our partners in the Armed Forces Community Covenant for Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull to provide services and assistance to armed forces personnel and their families. Veterans can often feel isolated or forgotten, so I’m delighted that a new Veterans Contact Point opened up in Warwick earlier this year, enabling veterans in the south of the County to meet up and get access to the support they need. This office complements the existing Veterans Contact Point in Nuneaton.”

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said: “The flag raising ceremony is a special occasion to honour the sacrifices our Armed Forces have made and continue to make, on our behalf. I hope we all take time on Armed Forces Day to reflect and pay respect for the outstanding contribution our Armed Forces community make to keeping our country safe.” Members of the public are welcome to attend the flag raising ceremony at Shire Hall, please assemble outside the main entrance.

For information on events taking place on Armed Forces Day, visit the Armed Forces Day website: Armed Forces Day events Warwickshire

For information on support for the Armed Forces community in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/support-armed-forces