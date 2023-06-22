Bermuda, Nuneaton - Proposed Traffic Regulation Orders

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to introduce waiting restrictions, central traffic calming islands, and a prohibition of HGVs (Tenlons Rd) in connection with the re-opening of Bermuda Bridge.

Scheme Overview

In 2020/2021, Warwickshire County Council consulted on and approval was given to proceed with waiting restrictions & other traffic management associated with the re-opening of Bermuda Bridge, connecting Griff Roundabout and Bermuda Park railway station to the south of Nuneaton with Heath End Road to the west.

In the interim, a number of minor design changes have resulted in modified Traffic Regulation Orders.

Changes consist of the following:

Waiting Restrictions Modified parking bays near to Bermuda Park railway station Additional double yellow lines in Hazel Way, maintaining the free-flow of traffic accessing new commercial development on land adjacent to Hazel Way & Bermuda Road

Central traffic islands Modified locations of central islands

Prohibition of Goods Vehicles over 7.5T (except for access to premises) Tenlons Road only, with preferred access for exempt HGVs from the Bermuda Road end.



Supporting Documentation

Waiting Restrictions - Overall Plan ref. PTRO22-017-001 (PDF, 1.5 MB)

Waiting Restrictions - Detail Plans ref. PTRO22-017-002 to 010 (PDF, 1.7 MB)

Waiting Restrictions - Statement of Reasons for making the Order & Schedule (PDF, 150 KB)

Waiting Restrictions - Draft Order (PDF, 129 KB)

Traffic Islands - Plan ref. PTRO22-017-TI-01 (PDF, 2.5 MB)

Traffic Islands - Plan ref. PTRO22-017-TI-02 (PDF, 2.4 MB)

Traffic Islands - Plan ref. PTRO22-017-TI-03 (PDF, 2.2 MB)

Traffic Islands - Statement of Reasons & Schedule (PDF, 121 KB)

7.5T HGV Weight Restriction - Statement of Reasons & Schedule (PDF, 72 KB)

7.5T HGV Weight Restriction - Draft Order (PDF, 92 KB)

7.5T HGV Weight Restriction - Plan ref. PTRO22-017-7.5T (PDF, 400 KB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to these proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall, Warwick by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk or by telephone on 01926 412142.

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk (with “Bermuda Connectivity” as the subject header), or by post addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 14 July 2023.