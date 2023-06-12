Small habit changes to make a big difference

The warmer weather and lighter days can help to inspire people to make small changes and create healthier habits, to improve their health and wellbeing.

Making small changes can be a great way to switch up and start new habits, whether that is to reduce drinking alcohol, increase daily movement or add more fruit and vegetables to your meals.

For people looking for inspiration to make changes, they can:

Swap a journey from a car to either walking or cycling.

Reduce the amount of alcohol they drink. Swap alternate alcoholic drinks for water or soft drinks to help reduce the amount of alcohol consumed overall.

Reduce or quit smoking with support from our Quit 4 Good service, find out more at quit4good.warwickshire.gov.uk. Quit4Good is a free 12-week programme providing regular support from specialist stop smoking practitioners including support and help with managing cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Include a new fruit or vegetable into a meal each day, helping to provide a wider range of nutrients to meals www.nhs.uk/live-well/eat-well/.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio for Adult Health and Social Care said: “Making small changes can help to introduce healthier habits over time and have a positive impact on your health. Moving more, reducing alcohol and smoking, or introducing a range of healthy food into your diet can help to protect you from serious health problems such as diabetes, obesity or heart disease.”

To find out more about services and advice to support a healthy lifestyle, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthylifestyle