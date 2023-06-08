Can you help to find a new name for the Nuneaton – Leamington Railway Line?

Residents only have until midday on Saturday 10 June 2023 to pick their favourite name.

Over the past couple of months, the Heart of England Community Rail Partnership has worked with local schools and communities to inspire suggestions for a new name for the railway line between Nuneaton and Leamington Spa. This is a key line linking North and South Warwickshire with Coventry and its range of things to see and do.

There was an incredible response to the competition with suggestions being entered by school students, rail enthusiasts, volunteers, and members of the local community across Coventry and Warwickshire.

From over 200 individual suggestions, the shortlisting panel – made up from representatives from Warwickshire County Council, Coventry City Council, West Midlands Rail Executive, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains, and Chiltern Railways – had the difficult task of picking the hree names that would form the shortlist.

The Nuneaton - Leamington Line is unique in the fact that it is the only whole line that serves Warwickshire and Coventry and there are so many amazing places and opportunities across it, the Partnership wants a line name that creates of identity. The panel chose names that have regional significance and that can inspire people who live along the line and those coming to visit the area using the railways to explore the many attractions along the way.

The three names are:

Coventry & Warwickshire Line – This says exactly what this line is. A simple name, like the Cross-City line in Birmingham which runs north-south through Birmingham. This line runs north-south through Coventry connecting the city to North and South of Warwickshire.

Elephant & Bear Line – This name refers to the symbols of Coventry and Warwickshire. This is the only railway line that only serves the two areas and the elephant and bear have cultural and historical significance along the line.

Pioneer Line – The line has a history of local pioneers e.g. George Eliot in Nuneaton, Lady Godiva in Coventry, Frank Whittle - born in Coventry and educated in Leamington. This line name celebrates the lives and works of the many amazing pioneers that have come from Warwickshire and Coventry.

Residents can vote at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/M63ZJ3K

Voting closes at midday on Saturday 10th June and the winning name will be announced the following week.

There will also be a special prize presentation for the winning name at the Partnership’s Coventry Station Community Day at the end of July of which further details will be announced in due course.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response that was received for the new name of the railway line between Nuneaton and Leamington Spa. It has been an inspiring journey, collaborating with local schools and communities through the Heart of England Community Rail Partnership.

“The shortlisting panel have done a great job selecting three names that capture the essence of this unique line that connects North and South Warwickshire with Coventry. Now, it's time for the residents to cast their votes and choose their favourite name, one that will not only reflect the area’s identity but also inspire both residents and visitors to explore the wonderful attractions along the way.

“I would like to offer a special mention to students at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Leamington and Little Heath Primary School in Coventry as their students suggested some brilliant names including The Adventure Line, Respect and Love Line, and The Elephant Express.”

Find out more about the Heart of England Community Rail Partnership https://www.heartcommunityrail.org.uk/

Find out more about public transport in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport