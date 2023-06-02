Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service issues BBQ warning as temperatures rise

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to be careful with barbecues as sunny and warm weather is forecast for the coming days and more people are expected to cook and eat outdoors.

WFRS is urging people not to light barbecues in woodland areas or parks areas, where the ground will be extremely dry. In these conditions, fires can spread rapidly causing devastation for both local communities and wildlife.

In recent years, there have been a number of incidents where barbecues have been lit in outdoor parks and got out of control or been left unattended. Discarded disposable barbecues have also started fires because they were not allowed to cool fully before being disposed of.

Added to the problem is the likelihood of drinking alcohol which can affect judgement for those cooking. WFRS urges those cooking or being part of a barbecue outdoors to follow these safety steps.

Make sure the barbecue is well away from sheds, fences, trees, shrubs or garden waste

Never leave a barbecue or any cooking unattended

Never use a barbecue indoors

Keep a bucket of water, sand or a garden hose nearby for emergencies

Follow the safety instructions provided with disposable barbecues and never use them in public spaces such as parks, woods or fields

Never use petrol or paraffin to start or revive a barbecue; use only recognised lighters or starter fuels on coal

Empty ashes onto bare garden soil, not into dustbins or wheelie bins. If they’re hot, they can melt the plastic and start a fire

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “The recent warm weather we’re anticipating means that more of us will be outdoors enjoying the sunshine, which also means more of us are eating outdoors too.

“While it might be tempting to take a disposable barbecue to a park or to the woods, they can cause devastating fires. During spells of warm weather and with the current dry ground conditions, even small fires in the open can very quickly spread and get out of control.

"Deliberately taking barbecues into public places is irresponsible and has potential to cause widespread damage and harm, as well as threatening homes and the people living in our communities.

“Be careful and stay safe. We know people will be tempted to use disposable barbecues but we ask that they're used in a home environment and not out in public.”

For more fire safety tips visit our website https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.