Free online event to provide insight into neurodivergent language for families and professionals

Sign up to this free webinar to explore the way we talk about neurodiversity and learn how to use more inclusive language.

Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System are inviting anyone with an interest to sign up for a one-off virtual event that will take an enlightening look at the language used to talk about neurodiversity.

The free webinar, taking place online on Monday 5 June 2023, 12pm – 1pm, will offer families and professionals across Coventry and Warwickshire the chance to gain a greater understanding of the lived experiences of neurodivergent people and their families. By sharing personal accounts and encouraging people to think about the language they use when talking about neurodiversity, the session aims to build people’s confidence, so they feel comfortable to talk about the subject in a more considerate way.

The webinar will provide an opportunity to explore the topic of neurodivergent language from different perspectives, through a combination of presentations, interactive elements and a question-and-answer session.

Bringing firsthand knowledge and a personal perspective, expert by experience Remie, will shed light on the unique aspects of neurodivergent language by sharing learning from neurodivergent people and their families and carers. Remie will be joined by Karen Scorer, Clinical Lead Occupational Therapist for Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust, who will provide professional expertise and insights into the topic.

The session will also offer an opportunity to hear about new resources being developed to equip people with the knowledge to have meaningful conversations around neurodiversity.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Children and Families, Councillor Sue Markham said: “Supporting and promoting a greater understanding of neurodiversity is an important element of our Joint All-Age Autism Strategy, as we work with partners towards our shared vision of creating more inclusive and neurodivergent-friendly communities.

“This event is an opportunity for parents and carers, family members, friends, colleagues and professionals to learn from individuals and families with firsthand experience of being neurodivergent. I hope it will encourage people to be more aware of the words they use when talking about neurodiversity and help them to approach the subject with more confidence and sensitivity, so that neurodivergent individuals across Coventry and Warwickshire feel more supported and included.”

The webinar will take place on Monday 5 June 2023, 12 – 1pm and you can register for your free place here. After registering using the online form, you will receive an email with the link to join the webinar which will only become live at the advertised time above.

If you are interested and unable to attend, the recording of the webinar will be shared on the Dimensions website in the coming months.



For any queries about the webinar please email disabilitiescommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk