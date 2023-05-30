Major Highway Maintenance works begin this summer on the A444 Griff Island in Nuneaton

It’s great news for the residents of Nuneaton as essential maintenance works will be completed this summer on the A444 Griff Island in the town.

Due to the ongoing deterioration and safety concerns relating to the road surface on and around the A444 Griff Island Nuneaton, Warwickshire County Council Highways Department would like to give notice of their plans to carry out extensive carriageway resurfacing at the site.

These much-awaited repairs will consist of removing and replacing the existing road surface to a depth of 110mm for the full extents of the roundabout and its approaches to help improve the underlying strength of the road and to improve the running surface to ensure and maximise safety for all road users.

The works are planned to commence on Monday 31 July 2023 for 16 consecutive nights with the works taking place between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am including over weekends.

To ensure the works are carried out in a safe and timely manner, the whole of the roundabout and its approaches will be closed to through traffic with access / egress to St Georges Way businesses only which will be via St David’s way.

A signed diversion route will be in place to assist other motorists navigate around the closure with the proposal to use the B4113 Pickards way / Coventry Road, B4029 King Street / Bulkington Road / Bedworth Road / School Road / New Street, B4112 Rugby Road / Nuneaton Road / Bulkington Lane, B4114 Lutterworth Road, A4254 Avenue Road – A444 Coton Road / Chilvers Rise and vice versa.

As a safety measure and for the duration of the works only, there will be the need to implement a temporary No Parking Traffic Order for 100 meters on both sides of the road of the B4029 New Street with its junction with the B4112 Rugby Road, Bulkington, which will be implemented between the hours of 8:00pm and 6:00am to help keep traffic flowing and free from blocking the mini roundabout.

In addition, access into Bermuda Village from the A444 will be closed whereby alternative access will be agreed with local residents. Residents will still be able to exit from Bermuda Village onto the A444 bound for Nuneaton.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “I am very pleased to announce the commencement of major highway maintenance works on the A444 Griff Island in Nuneaton this summer.

“These essential repairs demonstrate our unwavering commitment to providing residents with excellent transport infrastructure and ensuring their safety on all of our roads. By resurfacing the roundabout and its approaches, we aim to enhance the road's strength and provide a smoother running surface for all road users.

“While there will be temporary inconveniences during the 16-night works, we have established a signed diversion route and implemented necessary traffic measures to minimize disruptions. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the community as we work towards maximizing safety and improving the road network in Nuneaton."

More information about roads and transport in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roads-transport