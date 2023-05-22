Have Your Say: take part in consultation on housing related support services in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has launched a public consultation seeking the views of people in Warwickshire about how housing related services are provided.

The consultation period will run for 12 weeks from May 22nd to August 11, 2023 and asks for people’s views on how services will be offered in the future.

Housing related support services support people with vulnerabilities and additional needs to enable them to attain the skills required to be able to gain and/or maintain a tenancy and live independently in the community and help prevent homelessness.

These services are offered either through accommodation-based support, where temporary housing and support are delivered together or through floating support for those who need support to manage and maintain their accommodation if it is at risk. Working with people the support worker develops a personalised support plan to help improve people’s ability to maintain their housing and help them be independent after the support ends.

The work of these services focuses on helping individuals aged 16 and above to maintain independence, good health, and overall well-being, ensuring their safety within their homes and local communities, effective budgeting, understanding tenancy agreements, facilitating participation in training or education, and employment.

Like other local authorities, the council is facing significant financial challenges. In February 2023, WCC Council agreed that the budget for housing related support services would reduce by £1m from April 2025.

Considering this, WCC is undertaking this consultation to re-design these services to become more efficient and effective within a reduced budget, while retaining clear focus on those people in the greatest need and those whose support will prevent them needing care services.

The aim of this consultation is to inform Warwickshire residents about the proposals to redesign services and to ask for their views.

The Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care & Health, Cllr Margaret Bell said: “We must be able to offer the right services to the right people at the right time so it’s crucial that we hear from anyone interested in these services in order to determine if our consultation proposals are right for people, particularly those most in need of support.”

“Through this consultation we want to engage with as many people and organisations as possible to help shape services that reflect our communities right across the county. We're keen to hear from anyone who has experienced the services including friends, family members and professionals. We also want to hear from public, private and voluntary organisations who have an interest in contributing to the redesign process.”

How to have Your Say - how to take part

You can put forward your views either individually or as part of a group in the following ways:

Complete the online survey online at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/redesign-of-housing-related-support-services/

You can also respond in writing to: Warwickshire County Council, Housing Related Support Consultation, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or by emailing peoplestrategyandcommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk.

If you need easy-read information and questions, please get in touch using the contact information below.

If you need assistance in completing the survey online, or if you need information in another language or format, please get in touch using the contact information below and we will arrange help.

A paper version of this survey is available - please request this by telephone or email (contact details below) and we shall send one out to you.

If you have any queries or need any help or advice about the consultation, please email peoplestrategyandcommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk or telephone Warwickshire County Council Customer Service Centre on 01926 410410 and they will direct you to the Maintaining & Promoting Independence Team for support.