Let’s Talk Child Friendly Warwickshire

A new episode of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast has been released, exploring the Child Friendly Warwickshire (CFW) initiative.

The podcast series discusses important issues facing the communities of Warwickshire. This latest episode shines a spotlight on the exciting CFW programme, featuring a conversation between John Coleman, Assistant Director for Children's Services, Alice Battersby, Co-Chair of the Warwickshire Youth Forum, and Abbey Baker, Development Worker, along with our podcast host, Gail Downey. The podcast episode is available to listen to now.

The episode explores the innovative strategies and approaches implemented by Child Friendly Warwickshire, which aims to ensure that all children and young people in the county are happy, healthy, heard, safe and skilled. Alice Battersby, representing the voice of Warwickshire's youth, highlights the issues that young people face today, while John Coleman talks about why this scheme is such a priority for the county council and Abbey Baker discusses how she has been expanding the network of supporters committed to enriching the lives of young people.

Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, expressed her unwavering support for the Child Friendly Warwickshire initiative. " I am proud to witness the dedication of our community in creating an inclusive and supportive environment for our younger residents. By prioritising their needs, we are nurturing the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.

“We have been pleased by the growth of our Child Friendly Warwickshire network of Friends who have pledged their support for this mission, but there is space for more to join us. Together, we are working towards a common goal of making Warwickshire the best possible place for young people to grow, learn, and thrive.”

You can learn more about the initiative on the Child Friendly Warwickshire website.

