Stratford Parkway Station celebrates its 10th Birthday

Stratford-upon-Avon Parkway, the transportation hub providing convenient access to the town of Stratford for both commuters and tourists, is marking a decade since the railway station opened.

The station, designed and built by Warwickshire County Council, opened its doors seven months ahead of schedule on May 19, 2013.

The project was successfully delivered under budget and formed part of the Stratford-upon-Avon Sustainable Transport Project.

The station, with its over 700-space park and ride scheme, offers easy access to the A46 and has played a vital role in reducing traffic congestion on the roads, increased parking capacity in Stratford town centre and improved air quality whilst promoting sustainable transport in the region.

The project was completed thanks, in part, to the support of SLC Rail in securing funding, tendering for contractors, and project management. This milestone serves as a reminder of the achievement that has enabled over 700,000 passengers to use the railway station over the last decade, in spite of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Midlands Trains now manage the Station and provide train services to Kidderminster, Birmingham Snow Hill and Stratford-upon-Avon. Chiltern Railways also operates services at the station to Royal Leamington Spa.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "Stratford-upon-Avon Parkway Station is a shining example of our commitment to sustainable transport and ensuring that residents and visitors are supported through excellent transport infrastructure. We look forward to working with our partners to continue to enhance the station's services and facilities for the benefit of the community."

Ian Walters, Managing Director of SLC Rail, said, "Warwickshire County Council has opened five new stations in 18 years, demonstrating a deep commitment to improving connectivity through rail. With excellent train services and transportation links, we anticipate Stratford-upon-Avon Parkway’s continued success in the next 10 years."

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said: “Since opening a decade ago we have seen consistent growth in passengers using Stratford-upon-Avon Parkway Station which is testament to the convenience of the facility both for people traveling towards Birmingham and into Stratford itself.

“In the past year we have seen passengers returning in healthy numbers following the pandemic and I am confident this trend will continue as the popularity of rail travel continues to endure.”

For more details on Stratford-upon-Avon Parkway station, visit: https://www.westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/stations/stratford-upon-avon-parkway

For more information about public transport in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport