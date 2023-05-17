Bus travel to stay cheaper for longer in Warwickshire

It’s great news for residents as the government announce that adult single bus fares will continue to be capped at £2 until the end of October, making it cheaper for residents to travel by bus.

n addition to this extension to the popular scheme, the government also announced that, from November 2023, single adult fares would be capped at £2.50 for another 12 months.

The scheme means that bus passengers in Warwickshire will only pay a maximum of £2 for a single bus journey, regardless of the distance travelled. The Government has committed £200 million of further investment to extend the scheme. Further investment has also been confirmed to protect vital bus services people rely on for work, education, medical appointments and shopping.

Most Warwickshire bus operators have signed up for the scheme and this will help families, commuters and other passengers save money on travel over the next 18 months.

In Warwickshire, the following operators have signed up to the scheme:

Stagecoach

Arriva

National Express Coventry

National Express West Midlands

Pulhams

A&M Group - Flexibus (Service 9 only)

IndieGo PLUS Demand Responsive Transport (DRT)

For residents who use the Warwickshire County Council-funded IndieGo PLUS DRT service in Hatton and West Warwick, the £2 single fare bookings can be made here: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/indiegoplus

Designed to help with the rising cost of living, it’s hoped that Warwickshire residents will seriously consider leaving the car behind and use the bus instead. With a major network of routes spanning the county, there’s sure to be one that’ll make it a real viable alternative to car travel. Most Bus operators now offer free Wi-Fi and USB charging points on-board, as well as apps that you can download and track your bus with.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning, said: “We are delighted to see the £2 bus fare cap extended in Warwickshire. This is fantastic news for our residents, particularly those who may be struggling with the rising costs of living, and those who rely on buses to get to work, school or college. It will also improve employment opportunities for people from lower income households.

“The extended bus fare cap is also good news for the environment, as it will hopefully encourage people to use public transport instead of driving their cars, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution in the county.”

More details on Warwickshire routes and timetables, along with a journey planner can be found by visiting: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses.

For more information about public transport in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport