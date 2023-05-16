Improvements to Leamington Spa Station highly commended at Regional Awards

Improvements to Leamington Spa Station, which were completed ahead of last summer’s Commonwealth Games, have been highly commended at a regional awards ceremony.

At its awards ceremony on Thursday 11 May 2023, the work on Leamington Spa Station was ‘Highly Commended’ in the Small Projects category of the West Midlands Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation Awards.

The near-£2m improvement scheme at the station was completed as Royal Leamington Spa prepared to welcome thousands of visitors for the Commonwealth Games over the summer of 2022.

The enhancements included the renewal and refurbishment of the station entrance and forecourt, making it easier for train users to start and complete their journey on foot, cycle or by bus and taxi.

Other improvements at the station forecourt and underpass included:

Enlarged and upgraded public spaces and new seating areas.

Better links within the station forecourt area for pedestrians and cyclists.

Resurfacing and renewal of the station forecourt car park.

Improved bus connectivity with dedicated bus bays and widened access to bus stops on Old Warwick Road.

New, improved wayfinding signage at the station as part of a wider town scheme.

Enhanced lighting, new CCTV, the renewal of paintwork and installation of new artwork in the pedestrian underpass.

The scheme was a joint initiative, with Warwickshire County Council overseeing the project with the support of Warwick District Council, Atkins, Network Rail and Chiltern Railways. The improvements were made possible with a combination of funding from Warwick District Council, Warwickshire County Council and the Government’s Local Growth Fund through Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The improvements to Leamington Spa station certainly helped to give an excellent first impression to visitors from across the Commonwealth arriving for last summer’s Games in the region. It will have contributed greatly to a very positive impression of Warwickshire for both domestic and international visitors."

Chris Elliott, Chief Executive of Warwick District Council, said: “It is great to see the hard work of our project team and partners has been recognised at the West Midlands Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation Awards for the Leamington Spa Station Improvement Project. The improvements leave a legacy from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for visitors, residents, and commuters for many years to come.”

Find out more about the West Midlands Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation Awards here: https://www.ciht.org.uk/about-us/uk-nations-regions/west-midlands/west-midlands-awards/

For more information about roads and transport in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsandtransport.