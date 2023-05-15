Mill Street Exchange celebrates a highly productive first year

“The Exchange proved immensely popular right from its inception. I am delighted that so many businesses have benefited from its advice and signposting to access to funding and don’t doubt that many mo

A project created to help small businesses access the support they need to grow is celebrating considerable success in its first year.

Twelve months ago, the Mill Street Exchange opened at 1 Mill Street, a vibrant co-working space in Leamington Spa.

Delivered in collaboration with Warwickshire County Council and the University of Warwick, the Mill Street Exchange enables businesses to create opportunities, make connections and expand their network whilst receiving expert, tailored support.

The Exchange aims to make local services which are already available more accessible and easier to understand and it has proved highly effective. In its first 12 month it has fielded enquiries from more than 100 businesses, half of them from the Digital Creative sector.

Clare Green, Creative & Digital Communities Manager at University of Warwick explains: “Collaborating on the Exchange is part of the University of Warwick’s commitment to the creative cluster in Leamington Spa and, as founding members of Mill Street, our aim is to increase opportunities for students, graduates and businesses by helping them find the talent they need.

"We are pleased to say that over the last year, 12 placements, interns and graduate trainees have joined teams in Mill Street member companies and the wider business community - all brokered through the Exchange.”

Exchange advisors have helped businesses to access a combined £140,000 in grant and loan funding from various sources including Warwickshire County Council’s Small Capital Grants scheme and the Coventry and Warwickshire Innovation programme.

Entrepreneurs have taken full advantage of the opportunity to speak to expert advisors from the County Council and University of Warwick in the informal ambience of 1 Mill Street. The Mill Street Exchange, based in the coffeehouse on the ground floor of 1 Mill Street, is open every Thursday between 10am and 2pm. Any business based in Warwickshire can drop in - you don't have to be based at 1 Mill Street.

Stacy O’Connor, Digital Creative Industry Specialist & Inward Investment Lead at Warwickshire County Council, said: “One Mill Street is a real hotbed of enterprise and business networking, such a positive place, and the perfect location for the Mill Street Exchange.

“The Exchange proved immensely popular right from its inception. I am delighted that so many businesses have benefited from its advice and signposting to access to funding and don’t doubt that many more will do so in the future.”

Jem Morey, Head of Marketing at 1 Mill Street, said: "It's with great pride that I say The Mill Street Exchange has proven itself an asset to not only 1 Mill Street members but the wider business community of Leamington Spa. Whether you're looking to find the right space to operate from, recruit top talent or access funding and grants, The Mill Street Exchange is doing great things to help local Leamington businesses overcome these challenges."

* To find out what other support is available to your business, please call CWLEP Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747