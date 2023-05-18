Leam Terrace 20mph Speed Limit Order 2023

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to introduce a 20mph Zone within the area of Leamington Spa containing Leam Terrace and its adjoining roads, shown on the attached plans.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to introduce a 20mph Zone within the area of Leamington Spa containing Leam Terrace and its adjoining roads by introducing speed reducing traffic signs and road markings in keeping with the conservation areas surroundings. Full details are given in the public notice and associated plans below.

Public Notice (PDF, 127 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 122 kB)

20mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 126 kB)

Consultation Plan (PDF, 345 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk, with Leam Terrace 20mph as the subject header or alternatively by post to George Westbury, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 9 June 2023.