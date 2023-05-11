Develop Warwickshire wins deal of the year

A Warwickshire joint venture which will see £2.5 billion of developments completed over the next three decades has won a major national property award.

The creation of landmark joint venture Develop Warwickshire has been named ‘Deal of the Year – Residential’ at the RESI Awards, organised by leading business-to-business magazine Property Week.

Develop Warwickshire will see Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), Warwickshire County Council and Countryside Partnerships bring sites forward for housing across the county for the next 30 years, creating thousands of homes and new jobs for local people.

The joint venture is ground-breaking in its scale and longevity and in the next 12 months is set to start to bring forward 1,800 new homes.

The annual RESI Awards celebrate excellence throughout the residential property sector and bring together over a thousand key players in the residential market.

This year’s winners were announced in a ceremony at the Great Room in Grosvenor House in London.

Develop Warwickshire was announced as winner of ‘Deal of the Year – Residential’ from a shortlist of 15 entries, with all entries being reviewed by an independent panel of 43 judges.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of WPDG, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for all the partners involved in Develop Warwickshire to win such a prestigious national award against very strong competition.

“Develop Warwickshire is the result of an 18-month procurement process with the key goal being attracting and working with a partner that matched the ambitions of WPDG and the Council.

“Countryside Partnerships has a strong track record for housing delivery across the Midlands and will be putting sustainability at the heart of its developments.

“We are only at the start of the journey with Develop Warwickshire but we are making great progress on our first three developments and will soon be delivering on the mission of delivering sustainable, high-quality homes across the county.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property said: “The creation of Develop Warwickshire was a major step forward for Warwickshire, and this award-winning partnership is key to our ambition to make the most of the county’s assets for the benefit of local people and local communities. Unlocking our sites to create sustainable, high-quality homes and communities is a key ambition for the County Council, and Develop Warwickshire will play a major role in this.”

Adam Daniels, Divisional Managing Director, Countryside Partnerships Midlands, said: “I am thrilled that Countryside Partnerships, along with our partners at Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Property Development Group, won Residential Deal of the Year Award at the Property Week RESI Awards 2023. I am extremely proud of everyone involved in getting the Develop Warwickshire joint venture off the ground and committing £2.5bn to create thousands of new homes and provide new jobs.

“I’d like to thank you everyone who worked so hard to make this incredible joint venture a reality. Congratulations to all involved!”

Pictured: Cllr Peter Butlin, Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property; Cllr Izzi Seccombe, WCC Leader and Chris Kaye, WCC Strategy and Commissioning Manager