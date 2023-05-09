Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant announces the opening of applications for the King’s Awards for Enterprise 2024

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, is encouraging Warwickshire-based companies to apply for the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise.

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, is encouraging Warwickshire-based companies to apply for the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise, which are now open for applications following the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

The King’s Award for Enterprise is the highest accolade available to UK businesses and offers unparalleled prestige, exposure, and credibility to its recipients, as well as inspiration and pride to a company’s employees. Award recipients often state that their achievement has opened new doors for them in terms of securing new contracts, venturing into new markets, and further developing their business.

Applications for the 2024 round close at midday on 12 September 2023, and will be announced on 6 May 2024. Eligible businesses are free to apply for one or more categories. Recipients pass a robust assessment process, judged by experts from industry, academia, the voluntary sector and senior officials in Whitehall.

The Green Sheep Group in Stratford-upon-Avon is the latest company in Warwickshire to receive an Award for Enterprise in the category for International Trade, and is one of the first companies in the UK to receive the newly named Kings Awards for Enterprise. The Green Sheep Group are best known for specialising in the design and manufacture of nursery baby products, and this is their second Royal recognition, following a Queen’s Award for Innovation which was awarded to the company in 2018.

Successful businesses receive a Grant of Appointment, and are able to fly the King's Award flag at their main office and use the emblem on marketing materials for up to five years. In addition, they are invited to a Royal reception and presented with their award by the Lord Lieutenant, who is The King's representative in the county.

The King’s Awards are awarded to businesses for outstanding achievements in four categories: Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development, and Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility). They provide a range of benefits, including the opportunity to break into new markets, attract new investment, raise awareness of brand and products, attract new talent, and boost employee morale.

The Warwickshire Lieutenancy team has prepared a locally focused brochure on the benefits of these awards and the appropriate steps that can be followed to apply. The brochure is available online at https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-2072

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

"I encourage all Warwickshire businesses to embrace the opportunity to showcase your company's excellence and apply for The King's Award for Enterprise. As the highest honour available to UK companies, it not only brings unparalleled prestige but also offers great exposure and credibility to your business”.

Monica Fogarty, Warwickshire County Council’s Chief Executive, said:

"Celebrating our local businesses' achievements and promoting their growth is a key priority for us. The King's Awards for Enterprise are a great opportunity for Warwickshire-based companies to showcase their innovative and sustainable practices and to gain national recognition. I strongly encourage all eligible businesses to apply for this prestigious award and make the most of the benefits it offers."

For companies interested in applying for an award and would like more information, please email the Warwickshire Lieutenancy at lieutenancy@warwickshire.gov.uk.

To find out more about The King’s Awards for Enterprise, visit www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise