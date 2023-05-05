Official opening of Henley and Wootton Scout Group HQ

More than 300 young people from across the West Warwickshire Scout District recently came together on St George’s Day to enjoy a range of activities from archery to CPR training.

The event was held at the recently built 1st Henley and Wootton Scout HQ which was formally opened by The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, as part of the event.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

"As Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, it is my was great pleasure to attend the official opening of the new scout hut for Henley and Wootton Scout Group. This new facility will provide a safe and welcoming space for young people to learn new skills, build friendships, and develop the qualities that will serve them well throughout their lives. I commend the dedication and hard work of all those involved in bringing this project to fruition, and I wish the Henley and Wootton Scout Group every success in the years ahead."

Graham Mallinson, Group Scout Leader, 1st Henley & Wootton Scout Group said:

“Scouting has been helping the young people of Henley and Wootton develop life skills for more than 100 years. The new state of the art HQ means this can continue for many years to come. We're so proud to be celebrating the Coronation of HM King Charles III. We're inspired by his lifetime of service to help other people and support our communities. You can also try volunteering for yourself as part of The Big Help Out and take up the King’s volunteering challenge. It feels great to help other people and in Scouts there's a place for everyone.”