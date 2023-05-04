Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service Honours Firefighters Memorial Day

Today, May 4th, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) is joining fire services across the world to observe Firefighters Memorial Day, also known as International Firefighters' Day.

This day is a time to remember and honour firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as acknowledge the bravery and dedication of serving firefighters.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook said, "Today is Firefighters Memorial Day, a day that has particular poignance for all of us here in Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. We honour the sacrifice of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and acknowledge the courage and commitment of firefighters, including those who serve our communities today.”

At midday, WFRS paused to observe a minute's silence to honour the firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. This moment of silence was a way to show respect and gratitude for the sacrifices that firefighters have made and continue to make to keep our communities safe.

The day is also commemorated by a wreath-laying service at the National Firefighters Memorial by St Paul’s Cathedral, led by the Firefighters Memorial Trust.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook added, "I would at this time like to thank all our colleagues for their dedication to serving the communities of Warwickshire. Your unwavering service and bravery are greatly appreciated, and you have our utmost respect and admiration."