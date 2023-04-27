Take your first steps towards a career in gaming with Interactive Futures

Students, their parents, & prospective career changers can discover how to forge a career in one of the UK’s fastest-growing industries when the Leamington video games hub opens its doors next month.

Interactive Futures – Gateway into Games is a free one-day event taking place on Saturday 13 May at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington Spa. The day will be dedicated to inspiring the next generation to take a closer look at the multiple career opportunities and pathways the video games sector has to offer, with representatives from the ‘Silicon Spa’ cluster of studios including Lab42, Lively – a Keyword Studio, SEGA HARDlight, Sumo Leamington, Third Kind Games and Ubisoft Leamington all taking part.

This event is a one day special, dedicated to inspiring the next generation of talent into the video game industry and builds on the larger scale Interactive Futures showcase event held in Warwickshire since the inaugural event in 2019, building on the area’s reputation as being home to one of the largest video game development clusters outside of London with around 3,000 people employed locally in the sector.

Kimberley Fraser-Bell, Strategy & Commissioning Manger for Economy & Skills at Warwickshire County Council, said: “There are so many great sessions lined up to appeal to anyone interested in a career in this exciting sector.

“The video games sector is a crucial part of the Warwickshire economy and offers incredibly rewarding careers due to the variety of opportunities and skills required. This is why we want parents to join as well to find out more.

“We are really fortunate that so many of the video games studios in our area are willing to give their time to take part in this event and I know it will be great fun for everyone attending”

Philip Clarke, Head of Place, Arts and Economy at Warwick District Council added: “We are so proud to once again be hosting this inspirational event and are thrilled that so many of our local video games studios have been involved in shaping the programme, to share their insights and experiences with the industry’s next generation. We would urge anyone with an interest in the sector to come along, it could be a life changer!”

Interactive Futures is being organised by Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council in partnership with local games studios and is entirely free to attend.

Those attending are asked to register for their free ticket by visiting interactive-futures.com.

Local studios wishing to get involved should contact invest@warwickshire.gov.uk for more information.