Parents and carers with a child or young person moving to a new school are invited to join a free webinar to learn about advice and guidance available to support them.

Taking place on Thursday 27 April 2023 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and hosted by Warwickshire County Council, the webinar will provide parents and carers with a better understanding of how to support their child or young person when starting a new school, with a focus on moving from early years to reception and primary to secondary school.

The session will be beneficial to all parents and carers, although it will focus primarily on how to prepare children and young people who, for a variety of reasons, may require additional support to help with a smooth transition to a new school. If your child or young person is in receipt of special educational needs (SEN) support or struggles with increased levels of anxiety, this webinar will help you to understand the steps you can take to support them through this big change.

The session will highlight valuable information for parents and carers so that they can work together with schools to plan a positive transition for children and young people, including:

Transition timelines - learn about what should happen and when

How to access resources including videos, top tips and helpful checklists on the SEND Local Offer webpages

Q&A session

Warwickshire County Councillor Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for Education said:

“We know that starting a new educational setting, or moving to a new phase in their education, can bring out a range of emotions for a child, young person, and their family. For some children and young people, they will take these changes in their stride while others will need some additional support.

“For any parents and carers who may be wondering where to start or what should happen and when, this webinar is a fantastic opportunity to find out what resources are available to support this big change. It’s inevitable that most children and young people will, at some time during their education journey, need to change schools and it is important to start planning this change as early as possible, particularly if they have additional needs.

“I hope this webinar will equip parents and carers with the confidence to approach their child’s current and new school, and to work together with staff in those settings to ensure appropriate support is in place to enable a positive and successful transition.

“I would encourage all parents and carers, especially those of children and young people with additional needs who will be changing schools this September, to register today.”

The webinar will take place on Thursday 27 April 2023, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. You can book your free place at: bit.ly/wcc-transitions-webinar

Everyone who registers will receive an automated email with a link to join the webinar. They will also receive an email following the webinar with follow up information including presentation slides and a link to the Q&As.

The event is the latest in a series of webinars hosted by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice. They aim to offer informative sessions for families on a range of topics mainly focusing on support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). You can watch previous webinars online here.

To find out more about transitions visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/transitions