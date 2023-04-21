Warwickshire’s Food Strategy set to boost affordability and sustainability

Warwickshire County Council Cabinet has approved its ambitious approach to transforming the county's food system and improving the health and wellbeing of its residents

Taking action on food poverty and making good quality, healthy and affordable food available for all is at the heart of this new strategy. To achieve this, the council will work with agencies and organisations from across the public, private, voluntary and community sectors to further develop the Strategy’s Delivery Plan. The aim of this plan includes:

Reducing food poverty and resulting ill-health;

Promoting local and sustainable food; and

Decreasing food waste and greenhouse gases related to our food system.

Warwickshire County Council has allocated £120k to support the development and implementation of this work.

Commenting on the Food Strategy, Rob Powell, Strategic Director for Resources at Warwickshire County Council said: "The Warwickshire Food Strategy is a significant milestone for our county, reflecting our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our residents while supporting our local economy and environment. By taking a holistic approach to food, we can build a resilient and sustainable food system that benefits everyone in our community."

In addition to improving access to healthy and affordable food and enhancing food education and skills, the Warwickshire Food Strategy also includes a range of initiatives, such as:

Establishing a local food network;

Supporting community food projects; and

Developing a food innovation hub, to help achieve its core goals.

The Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-2026 is available to view online at https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s30257/The%20draft%20Warwickshire%20Food%20Strategy%202023-2026%20Cabinet%20Report.pdf