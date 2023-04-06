Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service reminds residents to keep fire safety in mind over Easter

As residents across Warwickshire prepare to celebrate Easter, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding everyone to take precautions to protect themselves from fire.

The Easter holiday is a time for celebration and a time for families to come together, but it is also a time when there is an increased risk of fire due to the use of candles, cooking, and outdoor activities such as barbecues.

WFRS is asking residents to keep fire safety at the front of their mind in the coming week. Children are off school and are more likely to be helping in the kitchen, while having family round means a busier household than usual, so it’s important to be prepared.

WFRS offers the following fire safety tips for Easter:

Keep cooking areas clear of flammable items, such as tea towels and oven gloves, and never leave cooking unattended.

Keep an eye on children if they’re in the kitchen – never leave them alone in the kitchen when cooking. Keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach.

If you do need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking, take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk.

Never leave candles unattended or in reach of children or pets.

Make sure you have an escape route planned in the event of fire, and ensure everyone in the household knows it, including visitors.

In addition to the advice above, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to install smoke alarms on every level of their home and test them regularly to ensure they are in working order.

If you do discover fire in your home the message is clear – get out, stay out and call 999.

Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention Manager at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Easter is a time for families to come together and enjoy the holiday, but we want to make sure that everyone stays safe.

“We urge residents to follow our simple tips to help prevent accidents and protect their homes and loved ones from fire.

“Further to that, it’s a good idea to make sure you have smoke alarms on all levels of your home and you test them regularly. In the event of fire, having working smoke alarms gives you time to get out, stay out and call the fire service.”

To read more fire safety information and advice on preventing fire in the home, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

For more advice on fitting or maintaining smoke alarms in your home, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/smokealarms.