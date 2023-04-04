Warwickshire’s High Sheriff recognises outstanding contribution to communities in his annual awards

Find out more about the annual High Sheriff Awards 2023

David Kelham, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff 2022/23, held a special event at the Old Shire Hall in Warwick on Tuesday 4 April to recognise some of the outstanding individuals and organisations, nominated by the public, working to make Warwickshire the best it can be.

During the evening, 34 individuals were honoured with a certificate from the High Sheriff. These included:

Mohamed Sahib from Nuneaton who was recognised for his Invaluable work in his local community;

Ian Malins from Warwickshire Search & Rescue (WARKSAR) recognised for his outstanding dedication and work with the organisation;

Kay Greene from Nuneaton recognised for playing a pivotal role in the development and advancement of community palliative and end of life services throughout Warwickshire;

Alyn Peach from Bedworth who was recognised for her work as the much loved caretaker for Race Leys infant school and a reading volunteer for vulnerable children; and

Josh Turner from Warwick School who fundraised for various charities enabling them to buy two ambulances for Ukraine.

Reflecting on the awards and his tenure as High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelham said: “The number of wonderful people -paid public servants or volunteers - who do so much to keep Warwickshire working is awe inspiring. No matter how much time I spent out and about, I have been conscious from the beginning that I could not possibly meet or thank all who go above and beyond and so I asked for nominations from the public, through the High Sheriff Website and from organisations as I went around and have been stunned with the response. This reception in the old heart of the county town is a chance to say thank you to as many people as I could with a High Sheriff Award certificate.”

Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive of Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s fantastic that so many of the amazing people and organisations that make Warwickshire such an incredible place to live, work and play were recognised in the annual High Sheriff Awards.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank David, on behalf of Warwickshire, for all his hard work over the last year as Warwickshire’s High Sheriff.

“We are very fortunate to have had a succession of outstanding High Sheriffs in Warwickshire who have such a deep understanding of the County and the drive to make a positive impact during their time in the role and David is a great example.

“Despite being one of the oldest ceremonial roles in the UK, David has continued the trend of making such an ancient position relevant in 21st Century Warwickshire. As he takes a well-earned rest from ceremonial life, we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said: “David has had an excellent year as High Sheriff visiting many parts of the County. He has involved so many people in the work that he has done. He has organised a Carol service in Nuneaton, attending the Fire Service and The Police Awards evenings, Wine tasting at Warwick Castle and much much more. There are so many charities in the County doing excellent work and David has helped identify and support many of these in his year and in his Awards evening.”

Find out more about the High Sheriff of Warwickshire here: https://highsheriffofwarwickshire.co.uk/#

Find out more about the Warwickshire Crimebeat, The High Sheriff’s charity of 2022/23, here: https://www.warwickshirecrimebeat.org.uk/