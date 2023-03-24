Nuneaton family has lucky escape

A family in Nuneaton had a lucky escape on Mothering Sunday night when fire broke out in their home.

Warwickshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property in Plough Hill Road in Nuneaton just before 9pm on Sunday 19 March.

The family noticed when they went to bed that the lights had gone out on the first floor of the property. The residents inspected the loft and found red flames in the loft space. They immediately evacuated the home with their children and called the fire service. Had they gone to bed an hour later, their Sunday evening could have been very different.

Crews from Nuneaton and Bedworth stations attended the incident and upon arrival deployed rapid control procedures to prevent the fire from spreading through the property and to the adjoining property next door.

Talking about the incident, Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention Manager at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“This family were very lucky. Having checked their loft space and discovered the fire, they managed to evacuate the property before it took hold. Had they not found the fire, we could be talking about a very different outcome.

“This incident is a reminder to make sure you have working smoke alarms fitted in your property. They can be a lifesaver should fire break out in your home and having them installed on all levels of your home gives you and your family vital time to evacuate.

“If you already have smoke alarms in your home, please test them to make sure they are working properly and make testing a regular routine.

“As well as having working smoke alarms fitted, make sure you have an escape plan - which includes what to do and what not to do in a fire - and make sure everyone in the household knows what that escape plan is. Make sure the route is always kept clear so you can get out quickly if needed.

“As ever, should you discover fire in your home the message is simple. Get out, stay out and call 999.”

If you feel that you or anyone you may know would benefit from a free safe and well visit, head to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/safeandwellvisit to find out more.

For more fire safety tips, including advice on smoke alarms, planning an escape route and preventing fires in the home, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.