Child-Friendly Warwickshire: meet the organisations helping Warwickshire’s children thrive

Warwickshire County Council is calling on individuals and organisations across the community to join the Child-Friendly Warwickshire programme.

Child-Friendly Warwickshire aims to make the county the best place for children and young people to grow up and learn. This initiative is helping create opportunities and lasting positive change for children by ensuring their voices are heard, and that they are safe, happy, healthy and equipped with the skills to lead the best lives they can.

To date, over 120 individuals and organisations have signed up to be a Child-Friendly Warwickshire 'friend' and have shown their commitment to helping children be the best they can be. However, the programme needs the support of everyone in the community to ensure every child, no matter their background, has the chance to flourish in all aspects of their lives. No action is too small, and everyone can play a part in making Warwickshire child-friendly. This could be supporting a local youth sports team, making a space or event somewhere where children can learn and thrive, or considering if fostering a child or young person could be an option for you.

Examples of organisations that have already joined the programme include:

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, who help children be happy in nature

Warwickshire Pride, who help young people express themselves and be heard

Warwickshire Safe and Active Travel, who help children be safe on Warwickshire roads

Educaterers, who help children be healthy by providing school meals

Think Active - Khalsa Hockey Club, who help young people develop their skills through sport.

By working together to put the future of Warwickshire at the heart of activities, individuals and organisations can have a huge impact on the lives of children and young people.

John Coleman, Assistant Director – People Directorate at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire is a county full of opportunity, where children can grow up safely and happily and create unforgettable memories along the way. It's important to celebrate the accomplishments of children and young people across the county and work together to give every child and young person the chance to reach their full potential. “By understanding the needs of children and young people, we can come together as a community to shape Warwickshire in a way that leads to better outcomes for the next generation. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a difference. Our goal is to create a child-friendly environment where the youth of Warwickshire can thrive. “We would like to say a massive thank you to the 120 plus organisations who have signed up as Child-Friendly Warwickshire ‘friends’ and are already playing their part in this. We hope many others will join us: let's work together towards this bright future - this is Child-Friendly Warwickshire."

For all the latest updates from Child Friendly Warwickshire, visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/ and follow the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChildFriendlyWarwickshire

Watch the Child Friendly Warwickshire introductory video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAko_AL6Z7Y

Send ideas and updates about any good news across the county related to children and young people to childfriendly@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Local businesses, charities or other third sector organisations are being asked to sign up as a Child Friendly Warwickshire friend. Friends of the programme are committed to putting children and young people at the heart of what they do and setting inspiring examples that make a positive difference to their lives.

Find out how to get involved at www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/our-friends.