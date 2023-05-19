Leamington L6 Residents' Parking Zone - Proposed Zone Extension

Following on from consultation in Summer 2022, proposals to extend the L6 Residents' Parking Zone have been revised to accommodate some of the feedback received.

Overview

An initial consultation was carried out in summer 2022 regarding the proposed expansion of the L6 Residents’ Parking Zone. Analysis of the results showed that while the majority of residents were in favour of the scheme in principle, there were a number of issues at specific locations which caused high levels of objections to be received.

As a result, substantial amendments have been made to the original proposals taking into account much of the feedback received, including a longer 4 hour max stay for non-permit holders in sections of Leam Terrace and unrestricted parking to remain in sections of Mill Road. We would like to hear the views of the residents, businesses and visitors to ensure that what we are proposing benefits the local area whilst balancing the differing needs of residents and other road users.

A plan showing the revised proposals can be found by following the link below:

Plan ref. PTRO22-004-01A L6 Zone Extension (PDF, 688 KB)

Representations

We would be grateful if any feedback is submitted to us before Friday 16 June 2023.

The preferred method for submitting feedback is via this online response form.

Feedback can also be submitted in writing by posting it to the address below. It would be helpful for collating responses if your comments could be clearly marked as either “Support”, “Support in Principle with Suggested Amendments”, or “Not In Support”.

Phil Mitton, Minor Works Team, County Highways

The Post Room - Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street

Warwick, CV34 4RL