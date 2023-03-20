Get into youth work

Warwickshire Targeted Youth Support Service invites residents to learn more about becoming a youth worker and helping young people.

Warwickshire places children’s needs at the heart of all it does and works hard to ensure their voices are heard.

Our aim is to make our county as safe, stable, and full of opportunity as possible for children and young people with access to good health, education, and other services.

Our youth workers are the heart and soul of the community for young people. They help, guide, and support young people aged 11 to 18 with their development and enable them to have a voice, influence and place in their communities and society. They work in local communities and spend a lot of time working with youngsters to understand how they feel and what motivates them.

The relationship between young people and youth workers is entirely voluntary – youth work often only works because of this voluntary relationship.

If you want to make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people in Warwickshire and may have thoughts of looking at youth work as a career you are invited to our open afternoon at Shire Hall on the 27th of March from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Hollie Hutchings, Targeted Youth Support team manager, said: “At the event, there will be an opportunity to find out about routes into the service, how to qualify as a professional youth worker and what the pay and opportunities are like. We also have some job opportunities currently available which may be of interest.

Being a youth worker is an amazing job. It is a privilege to support young people through their adolescence and be part of a young person's life. No working day is ever the same!”

Every young person in Warwickshire deserves to have a bright future, and this is the aim of the Targeted Youth Support Service at Warwickshire County Council.

Eve*, a 15-year-old in Warwickshire said: “My youth worker helped me a lot with my problems, and he listened to me when I needed someone to talk to. He always helps me get through my problems.”

Could you use your skills and life experience to help a child or a young person to see the light at the end of the tunnel?

If you are interested in finding out more about the role of a youth worker and what we do within Targeted Youth Support, email clairecrawford@warwickshire.gov.uk to book a place.

*The name has changed*