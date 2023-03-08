Do you have things to say about your local area? We want to hear from you! Warwickshire County Council are looking for new residents to join their ‘Voice of Warwickshire’ online panel.

“Don’t let other people speak for you” is the message from Warwickshire County Council, who are urging people of all ages from across the county to sign up to its ‘Voice of Warwickshire’ online residents’ panel.

Launched in 2021, the ‘Voice of Warwickshire’ residents’ panel was set up by Warwickshire County Council to help make sure that its decisions and priorities were informed by the views of a representative group of residents from across the county.

By getting involved, people can help the County Council focus on big issues in Warwickshire, and over the last 12 months the Council has asked for views on a diverse range of subjects from Climate Change, to Levelling Up, to the Council’s website.

Following the Climate Change survey feedback from the panel has helped to inform research around waste strategy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure; and insights around Levelling Up are being used to further develop this work.

Councillor Andy Jenns, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“I would like to thank our current Voice of Warwickshire panel for their valuable inputs over the last year as they have shared their views, opinions and experiences of living in Warwickshire. “I’m pleased that some of our panel members have expressed an interest in staying on, and we would welcome more people to sign up as we take the panel into its second year. "Voice of Warwickshire provides a way to get more involved in local democracy and inform some of the decisions and priorities of the Council based on your own experiences.”

To be eligible to join, you need to be over 18 on or before 1 April 2023 and a Warwickshire resident.

You can register your interest in being a Voice of Warwickshire member by visiting https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/voice-of-warwickshire/register2023/ or by calling 01926 410410 by 2 April 2023.

If you are accepted into the panel, around 4 times a year Warwickshire County Council will invite you to provide your views and feedback on different issues, mostly using short online surveys. You do not have to take part in every activity and if you are unable to take part online, there will be alternative ways for you to share your views.