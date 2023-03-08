Warwickshire County Council promotes Living Well website to help residents stay independent and active in later life

Keeping a healthy and active lifestyle throughout your older years will help to sustain a longer independence, and Warwickshire County Council’s Living Well website, www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell has tips and advice about how best to keep your physical and mental health at a peak condition.

Also on the Living Well website is advice around keeping your mind active too, which includes everything from learning a new skill and connecting with other people through a shared hobby or new opportunity to help improve your mental wellbeing. The council has a wide network of support services that it can signpost you to.

One of Warwickshire County Council’s aims is to keep people healthy and happy for as long as possible. Residents can find information, videos and advice on the Living Well website that will help keep everyone active, mobile and healthy. The website also signposts to a wide network of support, including services for vulnerable residents who need access to early support too.

The Living Well website is a great source of information, however the Council recognises that not everyone is confident in using digital resources, but help is available through a new initiative run through Warwickshire Libraries. You Can Online is a scheme that provides free support and access to digital devices for individuals, families, and local communities in order to help with the development and learning of key digital skills.

The digital tablets are available to borrow from Warwickshire Libraries to enable people to feel safer, more confident, and included in the online space. To access a tablet please speak to your library and if you’re not already a member of a library, go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary

In addition to You Can Online, Living Well also provides access to smart gadgets and equipment that can help with everyday tasks in and away from the home. The idea is to maintain independence for as long as possible, allowing people to conquer tasks and to continue to enjoy life, reducing their need for hospital or long term care.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “We want to ensure that residents have access to support and advice that actively promotes independence and healthy lifestyles. Living Well is able to promote the very best support from across the county and allow residents to find a solution to their particular needs. I would recommend anyone to take a look at the Living Well webpage to see just how much it can help to keep residents active and independent for as long as possible. And for residents who might need some extra support to access digital resources our You Can Online scheme offers a solution, with a warm welcome guaranteed from our libraries where you can find out more.”

For more information, please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell