Bus stop arrangements during the closure of Victoria Terrace & Bath Street, Leamington Spa – 2 February to 14 February 2020

Bath Street and Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa will be closed from its junction with Newbold Terrace to its junction with High Street all day every day from Sunday 2 February until Friday 14 Feb.

This is to allow for carriageway resurfacing works to take place.

During this time, buses will be unable to serve the bus stops located next to and opposite the Parish Church or High St. Services will also need to divert from their usual route to avoid the closed roads which will mean that some other stops may also be missed as a result.

Temporary stops will be located on Dormer Place, and existing stops on the Parade – next to the Co-op and next to the War Memorial, will be allocated extra services. For details of which services will be serving which stops please see the images below:

Some delays to services may occur so please allow additional time for your journey.

Any questions can be directed to the Passenger Transport Team via Facebook or Twitter or via the methods in the link below.

Sincere thanks to Vitsoe in Leamington for allowing the Buses to use their car park as a much-needed turning circle.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Passenger Transport Development Team