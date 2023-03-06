Stop smoking to help your heart and your brain

Smokers in Warwickshire are being encouraged to give quitting a go ahead of No Smoking Day on 8 March as research shows that smoking significantly increases the risk of developing dementia.

The annual awareness day encourages smokers to make a quit attempt and this year’s theme is 'stopping smoking protects your brain health'.

YouGov data [2] commissioned by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) revealed that only 21% of people in the West Midlands who smoke know that smoking increases the risk of dementia, compared to 72% who know that smoking causes lung diseases or cancers.

Smoking raises the risk of developing dementia [3], particularly Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, as it harms the vascular system (heart and blood vessels) and the brain [4]. Studies also suggest that quitting smoking reduces this risk substantially [5] and can help to prevent or delay dementia.[3]

However, data from Alzheimer's Research UK show only a third of UK adults know there are things they can do to help reduce their risk of dementia [1], and stopping smoking is one of them.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Quitting smoking can be a challenge, but it is one of the best things you can do for your overall health. It has been shown to reduce the risk of developing dementia, heart disease, cancer and stroke. You experience health benefits within weeks of stopping, breathing easier and feeling fitter. “We have dedicated support to help our residents quit smoking including a dedicated phone number, text support, website and through our local pharmacies. No Smoking Day is a great time to begin your quitting journey along with thousands of others who are starting their journey too.”

The benefits of stopping smoking also go beyond health. Smoking is also the single biggest cause of accidental fires in the home, often because of people being careless when smoking in bed or not taking care extinguishing their cigarettes properly after drinking alcohol.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Fire & Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Cigarettes and smoking paraphernalia such as lighters can cause fatal housefires. Please make sure you dispose of cigarettes in a careful and safe manner and never throw hot cigarettes in a bin. “Use an ashtray on a surface that is unlikely to be knocked and soak the butts in water before disposing. A working smoke alarm on every level of the home can give you valuable time to escape in the event of fire, but the safest way to reduce the risk of fire to yourself and your family is to stop smoking.”

Smokers can call 0333 005 0095 or text ‘QUIT’ to 60777 to access additional stop smoking support such as, talking directly to stop smoking advisors either over the phone or video call, support via text messages or as part of a virtual support group. More information is available on the Quit4Good website.

Pregnant women who smoke can receive dedicated advice from Warwickshire’s experienced and friendly advisors who are on hand to help beat the addiction with support and guidance. To find out more call 07917 227 004, email ssip@swft.nhs.uk or visit the Quit 4 Baby website.

As many as 4 in 10 cases of dementia are linked to risk factors that we can change. To find out more, visit the Living Well with Dementia website.