Cost-of-living support available at upcoming Money Advice Market

Warwickshire residents are invited to drop into a Money Advice Market event taking place on Wednesday 1 March at Rugby Library.

The event, which is running from 10am to 12.30pm, will feature organisations offering a range of support services for residents who may be struggling with the rising costs of living. This will include assistance with finance and debt, food support, energy and fuel, family assistance including childcare expenses and school holiday support, mental health and wellbeing, and local job vacancies.

Organisations who will be present at the event include Rugby Foodbank, Citizen’s Advice, Act on Energy, Family Information Service, Orbit Housing, Rugby Job Centre, Rugby Borough Council Housing, Coventry & Warwickshire Mind, Severn Trent, Warwickshire Rural Community Council and their mobile warm hub, P3, and Equip. The Rugby Repair Café team will be available to demonstrate the types of items they try to repair at their monthly repair café held at St Andrew’s Church in Rugby on the third Saturday of each month. Rugby Children & Family Centres will provide free children’s activities, and free refreshments will also be available.

Cllr Heather Timms, the Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said:

“For those worried about money at the moment, there are a lot of different types of support available. Whether you need urgent help with paying bills, are concerned about childcare during school holidays, need help accessing food support or something else, you are welcome to join us at the Money Advice Market to find the support that you need.”

The Money Advice Market is open to everyone and free to drop into, with no booking required. Parking is available opposite the library and is free for a two hour stay.

Cost of living support, such as help with paying energy bills and warm welcome locations, can be found on the Warwickshire Cost of Living website.