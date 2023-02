Parents and carers are invited to join a free webinar to understand how to access emotional and mental wellbeing support for their child or young person.

Taking place on Tuesday 28 February 2023 from 12pm to 1pm and hosted by Warwickshire County Council, the webinar aims to raise awareness of the support available through Coventry and Warwickshire RISE.

RISE is the family of NHS services led by mental health specialists and aims to build resilience and empower children, young people, and the adults in their lives, so they know where to go for support and advice when the going can get tough.

To help parents and carers, and professionals working with families, to gain a better understanding of the support available, the webinar will cover:

An introduction to RISE and how it links to other services

How RISE can help children, young people and their families

Myth-busting

Future plans for RISE

How and where to find information

During the session, there will also be an opportunity to put questions directly to RISE practitioners.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Growing up is not easy, and sometimes children and young people need additional support to find ways to cope with whatever life throws at them. I understand that in these situations it can be difficult for parents and carers to know where to turn, which is why this webinar aims to highlight the mental health services available through RISE.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for families to learn how they can be supported to build resilience and come through some of their toughest times. If you’re wondering where to go or what you can do to help a child or young person with their emotional or mental health and wellbeing, then I would recommend signing up for the webinar today.

“Professionals working with children and young people, or those able to signpost families for support, would also benefit from finding out what can be accessed through RISE, so I would encourage them to sign up too.”

Talking about the webinar, Michelle Rudd, Transformation Lead for RISE said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming you to the webinar, this is a great opportunity to share the RISE offer and answer any questions you may have with the support of a panel.”

The webinar will take place on Tuesday 28 February 2023, from 12pm to 1pm. You can book your free place at: bit.ly/CWRiseWebinar.

To help make the session as useful as possible for those attending, questions can be submitted beforehand by email to sendchange@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Everyone who registers will receive an automated email with a link to join the webinar. They will also receive an email after the webinar with follow up information including presentation slides and a link to the Q&As.

The event is the latest in a series of webinars hosted by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice. They aim to offer informative sessions for families on a range of topics mainly focusing on support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). You can watch previous webinars online here.

To find out more about RISE visit cwrise.com/