High Sheriff’s Taste of Warwickshire event raises funds for local charity

David Kelham, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff 2022/23, held a special event on Friday 10 February at Warwick Castle to raise money for his charity Warwickshire Crimebeat.

The Taste Match Challenge at the Castle, which took place in the splendour of the State Rooms, was the second leg of a friendly competition between Warwickshire’s High Sheriff and the High Sheriff of Surrey, His Honour Christopher Critchlow. The events brought together independent drinks producers from the respective areas to showcase their produce, which attendees had the opportunity to purchase and cast their votes in a blind tasting.

Although Surrey brought Crumbs brewery, Silent Pool and Wessex Gin and Denbies, Albury, Greyfriars and Chilworth Manor - all well-established wineries - there were good results for Warwickshire Gin’s Kingmaker, Blabbers Hall’s Medium Dry Rosé, Welcombe Hill’s Ophelia Sparkling. Backed up by Windmill Hill and Church Farm Breweries, Hogan’s Cider and East Chase Gin.

The results were announced live on BBC Coventry and Warwickshire radio.

Many of the suppliers went on to Warwick Racecourse the following day, at the invitation of the management, and had the opportunity to share their wares with an even wider audience at the Kingmaker meet.

A number of charities and organisations that have been involved with Warwickshire’s High Sheriff in his year were represented at the castle. Hill Close Gardens were sampling their exceptional apple juice and the Fire and Rescue Service sent their special ‘Castle Friendly’ appliance along.

The Warwick Castle Event was attended by 140 guests and was successful in raising nearly £2000 for the Charity of choice, Warwickshire Crimebeat. In addition, as one of the mantra’s of David’s year as High Sheriff is that we can’t fix all Warwickshire’s problems by ignoring the outside world. It was decided to donate the proceeds of the evening’s raffle to the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake appeal.

Complimentary Jamaican Patties were served by Island Delight and Myton Hospice provided soft drink alternatives to the guests.

The evening also included performances from the Warwickshire County Council Schools Music Service brass band and the Plum Jerkum Morris Dancers.

Speaking about the Taste match event, David Kelham said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made this event the success that it was

“Warwickshire acquitted itself well on the evening and over the two legs it was an honourable draw. I was honoured to be able to showcase them to a new audience of potential customers, including many civic leaders from around the county. We truly are fortunate, to have so many outstanding producers of food and drink based here. Buy local and we will have more jobs and a lower carbon footprint”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are very fortunate to have had a succession of outstanding High Sheriffs in Warwickshire who have such a deep understanding and love of our County and the drive to want to make a positive impact during their time in the role.

“The Taste of Warwickshire event was a fantastic example of the difference the High Sheriff can make to local and independent producers of food and drink, giving them a real opportunity to showcase their produce to a wide and receptive audience of new potential customers.”

Find out more about the High Sheriff of Warwickshire here: https://highsheriffofwarwickshire.co.uk/#

Find out more about the Warwickshire Crimebeat, The High Sheriff’s charity of 2022/23, here: https://www.warwickshirecrimebeat.org.uk/