Warwickshire stands together to support Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2023

Warwickshire County Council and its partners come together to support Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2023

Warwickshire County Council along with council colleagues from across the district and boroughs, Refuge, The Blue-Sky Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Warwickshire Police and ROSA (Rape, Or Sexual Abuse Support Services) want to reach out to anyone who has been sexually assaulted or abused to offer support and care.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder Adult Social Care and Health, said: “We cannot emphasise enough how important it is that anyone who is sexually assaulted or abused seeks support. You may not be ready to talk to an organisation, so if you find it easier to talk to a trusted friend, colleague, teacher or family member – do this, but please do not blame yourself. Warwickshire services are here to help you. You are not alone. If you are in immediate danger, please dial 999.”

Ruth Davison, Refuge CEO said: “Sexual violence is any form of sexual activity that takes place without the other person’s full and informed consent. Sexual violence can be non-physical: non-consensual sharing of intimate images and sexually aggressive comments are also forms of sexual violence. All forms of sexual violence constitute a crime.” “Everyone has a right to be free from sexual abuse and violence. If you have experienced sexual violence or abuse, it is not your fault. There are no excuses or justifications for these crimes, which lie solely with the perpetrator. Support is available and Refuge is here for you.”

Rape Crisis England and Wales has reported that one in four women and one in twenty men have been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult, with one in six children being sexually abused. However, the charity’s latest figures highlight that five in six women do not report incidents of rape and the same is true for four in five men. Specifically for the LGBTQ+ community – research suggests that about 25 per cent of LGBTQ+ people experience violence with ex partners.

Superintendent Pete Hill from Warwickshire Police said: “Tragically, the majority of people who experience sexual abuse and sexual violence do not report it. Picking up the phone or getting online to tell us about sexual abuse or sexual violence can be incredibly daunting for some people. You will be taken seriously and you will be supported.

He added: “We have specially trained officers who have helped hundreds of people just like you, and they are ready to listen and to help. The priority is making sure you feel comfortable, and if you do not feel ready to talk to us, there are lots of agencies and organisations in Warwickshire that can offer counselling, support and help. To take the first step, call 101 or visit bit.ly/3I9Ormp – always call 999 if you are in immediate danger.”

Some of the specialist services available across Warwickshire include:

The Blue Sky Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) - the centre supports the victims of Rape or Serious Sexual Assault. The service provides immediate support as well as help and support for historic cases of abuse too. Advice and information is also available for friends, family and employers. To find out more go to www.blueskycentre.org.uk or call the team on 0800 970 0370.

Safeline – Safeline is a specialist charity providing a range of services across Warwickshire to support all survivors of rape and sexual abuse. To find out more go to www.safeline.org.uk/ or call the team on 01926 402498 (or text 07860 027573).

RoSA (Rape, or Sexual Abuse Support Services) – ROSA is a leading charity established to provide confidential services for survivors of rape, sexual violence and childhood sexual abuse throughout Warwickshire. RoSA consists of a highly professional team and adhere to the Ethical Framework for Good Practice of the British Association for Counselling & Psychotherapy. To find out more go to https://rosasupport.org/ or call the team on 01788 551 151.

01788 551 151.

Refuge – Refuge is able to help anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse of any kind. The service can also support any dependents you may have too. For a confidential talk call 0800 408 1552 or go to www.refuge.org.uk.

