Warwickshire comes together to support International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2023

Warwickshire County Council and its partners are urging residents to access support services that can help them, should they be experiencing any form of harmful practice, such as FGM or domestic abuse.

It is thought that around 130 million girls across the world (60,000 in the UK*) are exposed to FGM, which is condemned by many countries as a human rights violation. Many young girls will often experience intense pain for months after the procedure and ultimately, they will live with long suffering injuries well into their adult life.

Residents are being reminded to treat FGM like any other form of abuse and as such, to report anything suspicious to the Police by calling 101.

Suspicious activity could be anything from noticing a young girl in pain when walking or playing with friends, hearing about arrangements to take young girls on trips abroad for several weeks, to large gatherings at a house in the guise of a birthday or celebration.

Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Any form of harmful practice or domestic abuse needs to be reported to the Police to ensure those perpetrators who carry out these horrendous crimes are convicted and face the full force of the justice system. Along with our partners we can help to support individuals and any dependents they may have. If you or someone you know are currently being persuaded to carry out an illegal crime such as FGM, do the right thing and report it to the Police.

Detective Supt. Jon Belcher said: “The indisputable fact is that FGM is illegal and potentially fatal act that has a life-long impact on those who suffer this abuse. Warwickshire Police take all reports and concerns very seriously. Working closely with partner agencies we will act quickly to safeguard anyone who may be at risk of FGM, and we will always look to prosecute those responsible where there is sufficient evidence. I would encourage anyone who has any concerns about themselves or others to contact us on 101 or visit warwickshire.police.uk/report. If you feel that you or someone else is at immediate risk of harm then call 999”

For further information about FGM and potential warning signs please go to https://safeinwarwickshire.com/female-genital-mutilation/

*Figures gathered from OurWatch.org.uk, 2021